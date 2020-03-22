MOAC (MOAC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $44,960.00

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. MOAC has a market cap of $9.92 million and $44,960.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MOAC has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $5.60 and $24.43.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MOAC alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io . The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . MOAC’s official website is moac.io

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $13.77, $33.94, $10.39, $18.94, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.