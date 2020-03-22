Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,256 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $30,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

