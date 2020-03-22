Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,995 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $23,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $223,461,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of A stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.33. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402.

A number of research firms have commented on A. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

