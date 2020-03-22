Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 27,735 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,735 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $25,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.35.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

