Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,694 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,694 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of AMETEK worth $20,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in AMETEK by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $1,544,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after acquiring an additional 127,296 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AMETEK by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,349,000 after acquiring an additional 822,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,566 shares of company stock worth $1,053,489 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

