Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,860 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,014 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Xilinx worth $24,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 21.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 89,048 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 340.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

