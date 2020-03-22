Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,424 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $27,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 175,846 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $8.63 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

