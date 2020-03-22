Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 84,518 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of KeyCorp worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

Shares of KEY opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

