Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,822 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.21% of Alleghany worth $23,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after buying an additional 38,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,113,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,191,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Y stock opened at $467.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $454.39 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $720.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $768.88.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.00.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

