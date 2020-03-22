Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Ameren worth $23,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1,224.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,695,000 after buying an additional 3,114,736 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Ameren by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEE. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.73.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

