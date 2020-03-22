Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $22.13 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Cintas worth $22,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cintas by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $160.39 and a 52-week high of $304.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.55.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.