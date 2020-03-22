Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Centene worth $22,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $48.85 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

