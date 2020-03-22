Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $24,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after purchasing an additional 498,352 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 459,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $143.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.69.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $23.81 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

