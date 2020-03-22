Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Align Technology worth $27,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,842,000 after acquiring an additional 175,494 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

ALGN stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.60 and a 200 day moving average of $240.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

