Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Shares of 485,385 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 485,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Blackstone Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 610,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,272,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,156,606. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.