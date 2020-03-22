Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys New Shares in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 466,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QTS opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 2.81%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTS. CSFB upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

