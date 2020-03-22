Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 24,324 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,324 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.36% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $21,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.