Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 23,033 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $23,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 61,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 68,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $129.30 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day moving average is $187.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNR shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

