Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,709 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of W. R. Berkley worth $21,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $641,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE:WRB opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.