Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 15,635 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $23,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

