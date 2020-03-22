Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MAB has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Mitchells & Butlers to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 452.73 ($5.96).

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 121.20 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 340.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 399.09. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 483 ($6.35).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

