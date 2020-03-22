Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) CEO Buys $464,562.50 in Stock

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,562.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,026,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MIDD stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Middleby by 5,606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after buying an additional 88,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.40.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

