Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Microvision stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Microvision has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Microvision had a negative net margin of 298.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microvision will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

