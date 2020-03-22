Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Microvision stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Microvision has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.32.
Microvision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.
