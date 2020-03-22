Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s Largest Position

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,928,287 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,038 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.1% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $461,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,257,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 103.7% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,085.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

