Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 384,259 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU opened at $36.11 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.26.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

