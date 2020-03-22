Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Holdings Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,355,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,326 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Michaels Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $254.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.80, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

