MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Buys $200,009.88 in Stock

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Terrence P. Dunn acquired 7,994 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $200,009.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,152.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

MGPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 267.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 219,691 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,705,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,406,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,141,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,282,000.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.