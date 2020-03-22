MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) Insider Buys A$989,763.20 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 309,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.20 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$989,763.20 ($701,959.72).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Christopher Mackay purchased 74,916 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.24 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$242,727.84 ($172,147.40).

On Thursday, February 27th, Christopher Mackay purchased 263,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$895,900.00 ($635,390.07).

ASX:MFF opened at A$2.39 ($1.70) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. MFF Capital Investments Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.79 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of A$3.88 ($2.75). The company has a current ratio of 402.56, a quick ratio of 402.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.37.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

