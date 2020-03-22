Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MBNKF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Metro Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

