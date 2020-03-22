Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MBNKF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Metro Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

