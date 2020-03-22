Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) & Piper Sandler Companies (OTCMKTS:PIPR) Head-To-Head Survey

Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Merriman has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

79.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Merriman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Merriman and Piper Sandler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merriman 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.16%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Merriman.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merriman and Piper Sandler Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 0.63 $111.71 million $7.36 5.01

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.

Profitability

This table compares Merriman and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merriman N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies 12.86% 13.83% 7.78%

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Merriman on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merriman Company Profile

Merriman Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc., provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice. It also offers institutional brokerage services, including institutional sales trading and equity execution, and options execution services to institutional clients. In addition, the company executes securities transactions for money managers, mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and pension and profit-sharing plans; and provides integrated research and trading solutions, as well as capital markets advisory services. It primarily serves institutional investors and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Merriman Curhan Ford Group, Inc. and changed its name to Merriman Holdings, Inc. in August 2010. Merriman Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

