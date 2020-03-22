Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

MBIN opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

