Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MEGGF has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Meggitt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $3.00 on Friday. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

