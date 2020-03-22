Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,053 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TUP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

