Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 938 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

NYSE RGA opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.96. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

