Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,099 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

