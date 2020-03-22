Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,769 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $8.37 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $275.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NX. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

