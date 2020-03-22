Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,566 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,439,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,766,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 269,352 shares in the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,654,000. Finally, HMI Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 768,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,503,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $148.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

