Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,323 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Bunge by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Bunge by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Bunge by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $31.78 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other Bunge news, CFO John W. Neppl bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.55 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,610.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Zachman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $508,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,012.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

