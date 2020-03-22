Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MTS Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSC. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti upgraded MTS Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ MTSC opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MTS Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.84 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other MTS Systems news, EVP Steven B. Harrison purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.53 per share, for a total transaction of $60,071.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,780 shares of company stock valued at $212,031. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

