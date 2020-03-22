Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.