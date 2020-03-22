Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 1,119.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cambium Networks worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cambium Networks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Cambium Networks Corporation will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar bought 14,815 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $92,741.90.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.