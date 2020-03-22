Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,157 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 850.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

MKSI stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $122.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

