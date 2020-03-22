Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $4,112,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $2,333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $4,959,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $659.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 0.89. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Natus Medical’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

