Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYN. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYN opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

RYN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

