Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $141,000 in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,658,000 after purchasing an additional 641,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,015 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,015 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Veracyte by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 194,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. Veracyte Inc has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Veracyte news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $212,124.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,501 shares of company stock worth $1,870,440 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.