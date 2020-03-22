Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.79.

Shares of MS opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

