Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $168,000 Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,788 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $13,600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2,553.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 10,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.72, for a total transaction of $4,591,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,066,352.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $8,093,177.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,789 shares of company stock valued at $44,101,440 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $241.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.31 and a 200-day moving average of $354.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

