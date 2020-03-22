Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $167,000 Stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digi International were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Digi International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 43,474 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digi International alerts:

NASDAQ DGII opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $184.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Digi International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. First Analysis reduced their price target on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.