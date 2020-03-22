Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $161,000 Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 141,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.