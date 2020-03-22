Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $159,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 50,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 47,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 47,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.05.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.57. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.